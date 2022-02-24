The Spears sisters are at it again. Britney Spears laced into baby sister Jamie Lynn Spears (again!!!) in a now-deleted Instagram post.



On Wednesday, Britney claimed the Things I Should Have Said author was “going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad, ” adding that “if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!! It’s scary !!!”

Brit also shared an admittedly odd anecdote about how her dad, Jamie Spears, and Jamie Lynn “poked” at her broken foot, which seems to have led to an... argument? It’s a bit hard to even understand the specifics. She contin ued her rant:

“I guess you’re feeling that your little sassy ass can boss them around, but I’m here as your older sister to keep it real with you and put you in your place !!! You have the right to tell your story but honestly the timing … right when people are just counting down the the seconds until I do something wrong, you come out and literally say hurtful things about me lying … that’s being so unsupportive and it’s kind of insane … I’m honestly wondering if this is all a joke and you’re testing me because this is so far from you it’s not even funny …”

Yikes.

J-Law’s J’baby hath arrived: TMZ reports that Jennifer Lawrence and her art dealer husband Cooke Maroney have welcomed their first child into the world. It’s still unclear if the couple followed Jezebel’s own suggestion of naming the baby Jalwa Bbay Lawrence-Maroney, but one can hope.