These days, you cannot swing a dead cat without gently bumping into someone —famous or otherwise—who is pregnant, getting married or both. Olivia Munn is doing a baby with John Mulaney. Your cousin and her irritating boyfriend doing one too, maybe. Same with that person you follow on Instagram even though you haven’t worked together in at least ten years. And now, Jennifer Lawrence. She’s having a baby! Baby!



This joyous news arrives via People, which has officially confirmed that she and her husband, the hilariously-monikered Cooke Maroney, are expecting. There is little else in this news bite except for the fact that J-Law is with child, so here are a few more salient bits of information about their relationship, for those who may not be well versed in the relationship histories of celebrities who have married normies. (Mr. Maroney is an art dealer, but he should be a chef. Chef Cooke. Ranger Cooke? Captain Cooke. Think of the possibilities!)

The two got engaged in 2018, and then were married in 2019, at some palatial Rhode Island pile on the coast. Here’s a quote about their love:

When asked why she chose to marry Maroney, Lawrence continued, “I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ “ “It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney,” she added.

We look forward to many more incremental details about their baby, but for now we can only offer a baby name suggestion that was born of a typo which nonetheless has a nice ring to it: Jalwa Bbay Lawrence-Maroney.

Not bad, right? Something to consider at the very least! Would look great embroidered on a Frette baby blanket or one of those little kerchiefs babies wear these days to sop up the drool. Anyway, happy baby day to them, and have a lovely Thursday. [People]

Matrix time? Yes! It’s Matrix time. Here’s Keanu Reeves and friends doing various martial arts, taking pills, um, soaring around various CGI backdrops that look a little bit like Myst, and other such frivolities.

How nice to have a movie to see with your family in theaters over the holidays, if that is something you and your family do! How nice to have a movie, period. Life, it’s coming back, and so is Keanu. Bless up.

