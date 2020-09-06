Britney Spears Isn't 'Scary' Says Boyfriend, She's Just Being Herself

Image : Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP ( AP )

The unglamorous legal battle over Britney Spears’s conservatorship has been playing out in full view of the public for months now, exposing the grisly struggle between the singer and her family over who should maintain control of her estate. It’s a sad state of affairs — one that has prompted an entire #FreeBritney movement, premised on dubious conspiracy theories about Spears’s mental health.



If there’s one silver lining to the whole business, though, it’s that the singer at least seems to have a solid advocate in her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who just wishes people would... ahem... leave Britney alone.

On Sunday, after Canadian author Kelly Oxford made a joke about how Spears’s (admittedly very wacky) Instagram account had “finally got[ten] too scary,” for her to peruse, Asghari, 26, replied to let her know that she could simply smash that unfollow button if she wasn’t interested in watching Britney use her platform to be her truest self.

“What’s so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think,” Asghari wrote. “We need more people like her and less [Karens]. Also Instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago …”

Oxford, for what it’s worth, seems to be a fan of Spears, and has rooted for her in the past: As recently as July, she tweeted out a link to a Diet Prada post boosting the #FreeBritney conspiracy theories, encouraging her followers or “anyone worried about Britney Spears” to click through for “more actionable links” and ways to help.

Stories can be nuanced, people can mean well and still say the wrong things, there can be more to a situation than meets the eye. Less Karens, more Britneys, amen.