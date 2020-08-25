Jamie Lynn Spears Is Taking On a Bigger Role in Her Sister Britney's Conservatorship

Photo : Michael Loccisano/Staff ( Getty Images )

Just a week after news came out that Britney Spears’s lawyers had requested that her father, Jamie Spears, no longer have sole conservatorship over her estate and person, new court records show that Britney’s sister, former Nickelodeon star Jamie Lynn Spears, is starting to play a more significant role in Britney’s conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn has been named the trustee of her sister’s “SJB Revocable Trust,” which was originally created to protect the finances of Britney and her two children, Sean and Jayden Federline. Page Six reports that Jamie Lynn has requested that the court authorize Fidelity Financial Management to serve as a financial advisor, and wants to create “blocked accounts” to hold her older sister’s assets with the intent of ensuring those assets would be saved for Britney’s children if the former pop star were to pass away.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled in a private court hearing that Britney’s current conservatorship would be extended 6 months until February 1st, 2021. Britney’s manager, Jodi Montgomery, is currently serving as her temporary conservator after her father Jamie Spears was reportedly dealing with some health issues. Whatever happens next, I only hope that the decision allows Britney to live her life as she wishes. [Page Six]

Pitchfork reports that Kanye West is being sued by MyChannel, Inc., a Black-owned business specializing in video and e-commerce technology, for more than $20 million in damages over an alleged breach of a partnership agreement. In the lawsuit, MyChannel claims that West promised to invest $10 million in the business before abandoning the partnership and copying the company’s video commerce technology to drive up sales of his Sunday Service merchandise.

MyChannel alleges that they first began working with West in spring of 2018, trying to maximize revenue for his Yeezy brand. According to the court documents, MyChannel relocated its headquarters from Pennsylvania first to Calabasas and then to Chicago, all at West’s urging, under the belief that they would be entering into a significant financial partnership. The lawsuit also claims that the MyChannel team was not paid for $7 million and approximately 10,000 hours of work that they put into the Yeezy Apparel.

The lawsuit states that West rebranded the company as YZY Tech during business meetings with companies like Adidas and presented “ideas such as those of [MyChannel] as his own.”

I’m aware Kanye is not particularly concerned with bad press (as he forces us to endure his farcical Presidential run), but still—stealing the work of a Black-owned company in 2020, Ye? It’s hard to imagine that will go very well for him. [Pitchfork]