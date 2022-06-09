Britney Spears is doing it again. Today!

In what will be the third wedding for our favorite freed pop star—if you exclude the iconic 2003 VMA performance in which she and Christina Aguilera married Madonna—Spears, 40, and her fitness trainer fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, will tie the knot in an “intimate” ceremony, according to People and TMZ.

So intimate, in fact, that just a singular member of the Spears family received an invitation. Bryan, Spears’ older brother, is among the attendees of “around 60 guests of those in their close circle,” reports People. The news comes just two months after Spears revealed she’d suffered a miscarriage and amidst an ongoing legal battle between her parents, Jamie and Lynn, and a war of words with younger sister, Jamie-Lynn. Here’s hoping former assistant—and fan favorite—Felicia Culotta is on the list!

Most details still remain under wraps—as is her right—but TMZ captured the preparations or the nuptials and a crew appears hard at work on arranging flowers and erecting a gargantuan tent at the undisclosed Los Angeles venue. “Insiders” told People that the bride will wear Versace, as teased by Spears via her Instagram.



The happy couple got engaged last September, after five years together. Spears announced the news and debuted her four-carat, round-cut sparkler as one does, on Instagram: ‘I can’t f-cking believe it, [sic]’ the she captioned a series of videos. Though I’m suspicious of most people in Spears’ life considering all that she’d endured, it’s worth a mention that Asghari has remained by Spears’ side throughout the public fight to end her 13-year conservatorship.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” he told People in February 2021, months after the conservatorship was terminated. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

A normal, amazing future is just what our girl deserves. As for Asghari, I’m still watching you...