Britney Spears Is Done With Her Dad Being in Charge

In a move that is sure to rile up the #FreeBritney people, Britney Spears’s lawyers are requesting that her father, Jamie Spears, no longer have sole conservatorship over her estate and her person.
TMZ reports that Spears—who has been having kind of a strange time in quarantine—wants her dad to be permanently replaced by Jodi Montgomery, who temporarily took over as conservator of Spears’s person while Jamie Spears went through some reported health issues. Spears would also like her dad to no longer exclusively handle her business affairs, with lawyers requesting a “qualified corporate fiduciary” be assigned to her estate.
In the last year or so, both Spears’s wellbeing and business affairs have sparked some worrisome headlines, as well as an entire movement of conspiracy theorists dedicated to having Jamie Spears removed as his daughter’s conservator. Hard to know what’s going to happen next, but I genuinely hope she’s OK. [TMZ]
At the opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Michelle Obama wore a vote necklace that got some attention. So much attention, in fact, that the brand who makes it says they’re selling out.
The New York Post reports:
Chari Cuthbert, who owns the Los Angeles boutique ByChari, said the brand saw “a significant uptick in sales” in just the hour after the former first lady debuted the $430 gold chain, the Daily Beast reported.
“My finance guy just texted me a bunch of exclamation points, so I assume that’s a good thing,” Cuthbert said. “He said, I’m so happy for you, this is everything you’ve worked for.”
DISCUSSION
I just don’t get the necklace. Not that it’s ugly or anything, it’s that it’s so plain and unremarkable. It’s a glorified charm bracelet. And with just four letters on it, one letter is going to be the low point making it look uneven, as one side will have two letters going up while the other side will only have one. This gives the illusion that the letters are not the same space apart, even though they are.
I suppose you could spend all day adjusting it so it hangs right, but who wants to do that? I’m guessing the majority of these purchases are made by people that will take an instagram shot of it hanging just right and then never wear it again.
Also, for $430, you could go into Hot Topic or Forever 21 and come out looking like Mr. T with skinny gold necklaces with words on them.