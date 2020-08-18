Britney Spears Is Done With Her Dad Being in Charge

Image : Valerie Macon ( Getty Images )

In a move that is sure to rile up the #FreeBritney people, Britney Spears’s lawyers are requesting that her father, Jamie Spears, no longer have sole conservatorship over her estate and her person.

Advertisement

TMZ reports that Spears—who has been having kind of a strange time in quarantine—wants her dad to be permanently replaced by Jodi Montgomery, who temporarily took over as conservator of Spears’s person while Jamie Spears went through some reported health issues. Spears would also like her dad to no longer exclusively handle her business affairs, with lawyers requesting a “ qualified corporate fiduciary” be assigned to her estate.

In the last year or so, both Spears’s wellbeing and business affairs have sparked some worrisome headlines, as well as an entire movement of conspiracy theorists dedicated to having Jamie Spears removed as his daughter’s conservator. Hard to know what’s going to happen next, but I genuinely hope she’s OK. [TMZ]

Advertisement

At the opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Michelle Obama wore a vote necklace that got some attention. So much attention, in fact, that the brand who makes it says they’re selling out.

The New York Post reports:

Chari Cuthbert, who owns the Los Angeles boutique ByChari, said the brand saw “a significant uptick in sales” in just the hour after the former first lady debuted the $430 gold chain, the Daily Beast reported. “My finance guy just texted me a bunch of exclamation points, so I assume that’s a good thing,” Cuthbert said. “He said, I’m so happy for you, this is everything you’ve worked for.”

Advertisement

[New York Post]