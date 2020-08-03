A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Britney Spears' Father Says the #FreeBritney Movement Is a Joke

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Filed to:Britney Spears
Britney Spearsjamie spearsportia de rossi
7
Save
Illustration for article titled Britney Spears Father Says the #FreeBritney Movement Is a Joke
Screenshot: Britney Spears/Instagram

It’s long been thought by certain Britney Spears...let’s call them “enthusiasts”...that Britney needs to be freed, specifically, from the conservatorship helmed by her father, Jamie, since 2008.

Advertisement

In an interview with Page Six, Jamie Spears said unequivocally that the idea that he’s imprisoned his daughter in an emotional and financial cage is “a joke:”

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he said. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

Jamie angrily denied long-standing rumors that he or anyone else is skimming money off the top of Britney’s estate.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he said. “How the hell would I steal something?”

Advertisement

He specifically takes issue with the #FreeBritney supporters, who he said are aggressive:

“People are being stalked and targeted with death threats,” he said. “It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans.

“I love my daughter,” Jamie continued, getting emotional. “I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Vizio 50" V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV

Look, mental health is impossible to assess from the outside, and there’s no way anyone not part of Spears’ inner circle can really know what’s going on there. That said, if I kept my 38-year-old pop star daughter locked away “for her own good,” I’d probably deny it, too! [Page Six]

Portia de Rossi is standing by her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, in case you can’t tell:

Advertisement

De Rossi’s statement, as it were, is in light of numerous accusations that working with DeGeneres is nothing short of a nightmare, with several employees going on the record about the toxic environment that exists on her show. [Page Six]

Advertisement
  • Foodgod was robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey. [Page Six]
  • Shia LaBeouf has a Biden facemask. [TMZ]
  • Heidi Klum says she never traveled on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet. [People]
Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Ellen DeGeneres Is Reportedly 'Pissed' That Her Workers Are Speaking Out Against Her

Three Police Officers Convicted in Murder of Trans Woman Denied Asylum in the U.S.

Bella Hadid on Racism in Fashion: 'I Hate That Some of My Black Friends Feel the Way They Do'

Jeanine Pirro Wouldn't Take a Coronavirus Vaccine Even If One Existed

DISCUSSION

GELLA - LLAP

Jamie angrily denied long-standing rumors that he or anyone else is skimming money off the top of Britney’s estate.