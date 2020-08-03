Britney Spears' Father Says the #FreeBritney Movement Is a Joke

It’s long been thought by certain Britney Spears...let’s call them “enthusiasts”...that Britney needs to be freed, specifically, from the conservatorship helmed by her father, Jamie, since 2008.



In an interview with Page Six, Jamie Spears said unequivocally that the idea that he’s imprisoned his daughter in an emotional and financial cage is “a joke:”

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he said. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.” Jamie angrily denied long-standing rumors that he or anyone else is skimming money off the top of Britney’s estate. “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he said. “How the hell would I steal something?”

He specifically takes issue with the #FreeBritney supporters, who he said are aggressive:

“People are being stalked and targeted with death threats,” he said. “It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans. “I love my daughter,” Jamie continued, getting emotional. “I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

Look, mental health is impossible to assess from the outside, and there’s no way anyone not part of Spears’ inner circle can really know what’s going on there. That said, if I kept my 38-year-old pop star daughter locked away “for her own good,” I’d probably deny it, too! [Page Six]

Portia de Rossi is standing by her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, in case you can’t tell:

De Rossi’s statement, as it were, is in light of numerous accusations that working with DeGeneres is nothing short of a nightmare, with several employees going on the record about the toxic environment that exists on her show. [Page Six]

