Britney Spears is working, bitch... on a book. Over the weekend, news broke that Spears signed a big fancy book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster to the tune of $15 million.



In the wake of Brit getting out of the toxic conservatorship that had put her dad Jamie Spears in control of both her life and finances for 13 years, it’s not too surprising that the book deal reportedly emerged after a bidding war between multiple publishers. Page Six noted that Britney’s deal is “one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas,” who notably inked a $60 million deal with publishing house Penguin Random House back in 2017.

Not much is known about the memoir yet, but Page Six notes that it’ll be a “tell-all” that shares details about her “career, her ‘Toxic’ life, and her family.” Considering Brit’s baby sister only dropped her tell-all, Things I Should’ve Said, last month, it seems highly likely that just added more fuel to the ongoing public feud between the siblings. We can only hope that Brit dedicates at least a chapter to whatever the fuck happened with Jamie Lynn and spills all the nitty gritty about who did what when she was under her conservatorship.

Good for you, Brit. Get your check.