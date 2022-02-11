Well, seems like Jamie Lynn Spears is not done sharing all those things she should’ve said and is working on a new podcast.



Advertisement

TMZ reports that Britney’s younger sister is “making moves” and that the podcast will have “no topics will be off-limits.” The effort is apparently part of a larger plan “for her entertainment return” which also included the desire to release a book and return to acting. Sources told the outlet that Jamie Lynn plans to feature guests and “wants it to be an open discussion, where folks feel they have a safe place to talk.”

It’s all but certain Britney will have something to say about this, either now or inevitably when Jamie Lynn mentions her. I’m not sure why Jamie Lynn is hellbent on blowing up her family life in public, repeatedly, but I suppose the allure of further fame and fortune as the tradeoff... is enticing? To each their own.

Kanye West demanded that Billie Eilish apologize to Travis Scott, which is a truly wild sentence but this is the fucked up reality we live in. On Thursday, Ye posted on Instagram to plead with her that she “apologize to Trav” after news broke that Eilish had paused her concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta over the weekend upon seeing a fan in danger.

Eilish, who helped the fan find an inhaler prior to continuing the show, never mentioned Scott (or Ye) in either the show or on social media.

“Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform,” pleaded Ye.

Advertisement

While it’s deeply unclear why Ye weighed in at all, Eilish commented on the post: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”