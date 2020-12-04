A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Black Panther's Letitia Wright Tweeted and Deleted a Wild Video Questioning Covid Vaccines

notmariasherman
Maria Sherman
Filed to:Letitia Wright
Illustration for article titled iBlack Panther/is Letitia Wright Tweeted and Deleted a Wild Video Questioning Covid Vaccines
Image: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

Black Panther actor Letitia Wright tweeted and deleted an anti-vax video on her official Twitter account Thursday night, quickly following up with... I wouldn’t call it an apology, per se, but it is something. “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled,” she wrote in a Tweet. Eleven hours later, she followed up again, this time offering a bit more clarity—but no dismissal of the content of the video. “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

According to Variety, Wright posted a 69-minute video from the YouTube channel On The Table featuring “Tomi Arayomi, a senior leader with Light London Church and speaker, in which he questions the legitimacy of the COVID-19 vaccination, appears skeptical of climate change, accuses China of spreading COVID-19, and makes transphobic comments.”

Actor Don Cheadle, who portrays War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared his opinion on Twitter after watching the video: “i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won’t throw her away over it. the rest i’ll take off twitter.”

I hope that means he’s hit her up for a thoughtful conversation, one that restores her faith in a life-saving vaccine, but who knows! The world is batshit. [Variety]

In an interview with People, while promoting her memoir It’s Never Too Late, Kathie Lee Gifford discussed the moment her once “good friend” and convicted serial rapist Bill Cosby assaulted her. “[One night,] he tried to kiss me. He was not the first man during a multi-decade career that came on to me, and I’m just very grateful that I never let any of them take it any further than that... This was the most admired man in America for years. He was called America’s dad, remember?” she said. “And the one and only time that he did try to kiss me, I said, ‘No. Bill, you’re my friend.’ He goes, ‘You’re right. Good night.’ So I found those accusations against him very painful, because that’s not the man I knew... I didn’t doubt the women’s stories. I don’t know why he behaved the way he did with the other women, that’s their story to tell.”

Hm, okay, sounds like he is exactly the man you knew. [People]

  • Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kelly Dodd is super sorry for saying covid-19 is “God’s way of thinning the herd.” [Hollywood Life]
  • Disgraced Hillsong megachurch pastor Carl Lentz is negotiating his severence package right now, despite having multiple affairs and getting canned. It’s just like any other big business! [Page Six]
  • Vanessa Williams says she received death threats after becoming the first Black Miss America in 1983. “A lot of people don’t like to be confronted with diversity, and I was the symbol of that,” she said. “So I had to prove that I was smart enough. I was talented enough.” [The Fat Joe Show]
  • Sasha Obama, pivot to TikTok challenge. [TMZ]
Maria Sherman

Opinions only sometimes my own. Senior Writer, Jezebel. My debut book, LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands, is out now.

DISCUSSION

weeptalker
chocolate covered raisons d'être

You know what I would not like to put in my body? COVID-19. Unless there is actual, verifiable, proven negative side effects, I’m getting the vaccine ASAP. “Asking questions” should mean being interested in obtaining factual answers. Not gaslighting bullshit to reinforce your preconceived conspiracy theories.