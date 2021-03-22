Billie Eilish Knows About Mondays

Screenshot : Instagram

It’s Monday! Did you know?

What a slow news day for the Tinseltown. I see we’re all talking about one of the Chrises again. Maybe something is going on with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, but who can really say. Those two kids will figure it out eventually.

Then, there’s Billie Eilish!

The recent Grammy winner posted the above selfie with an eye-roll emoji. Nothing else has to be said! I get it girl: Mondays suck ass.



Over the weekend, speculation bubbled up concerning Kylie Jenner’s bank account, after she posted a $60,000 goal GoFundMe for makeup artist Samuel Rauda, who’s recovering from surgery. Specifically, is she a broke bitch like everyone else, or is she just stingy.



According to Page Six, Jenner has donated only $5000 not because she’s being cheap, but because sources close to both say the original goal was $10,000, and her donation put it over that limit. The stretch goal was then changed to accommodate the influx of attention, “making Jenner’s $5000 donation appear small in comparison.”

Truthfully, why doesn’t everyone leave Rauda alone to recover in peace, outside the prying eyes of Youtube drama channels.



