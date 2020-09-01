Big Sean Claims "IDFWU" Wasn't a Diss Towards Ex Naya Rivera, Which Seems Untrue

Photo : Christopher Polk / Staff ( Getty Images )

In a recent interview with Vulture, rapper Big Sean spoke briefly about his 2014 hit single “I Don’t Fuck With You,” which at the time many assumed was about his recent ex, Naya Rivera. Rivera, who was best known for her role as Santana on Glee, tragically passed away in July of this year. Big Sean had released “IDFWU” soon after the couple’s tumultuous and very public break-up, and it was widely assumed the song was about his relationship with Rivera, in part because of the lines “I heard you got a new man, I see you takin’ a pic / Then you post it up, thinkin’ that it’s makin’ me sick,” which were assumed to reference Rivera’s then-husband Ryan Dorsey, who she had married just months after Big Sean ended their relationship.

And it wouldn’t be the only time. Big Sean also rapped about Rivera’s tell-all memoir (and his annoyance she didn’t credit him for introducing her to meditation?) on his 2016 track “No More Interviews,” where he also included the tasteful and not-at-all sexist line “So I won’t get you embarrassed / I won’t tell them the other parts of you that’s plastic.”

When asked if he regrets making the track, the 32-year-old explained, “That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that … I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her. She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her.” “It wasn’t a diss to her,” he claimed during the Q&A. “I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it.”

It’s very possible Naya Rivera might have liked the track, but that doesn’t mean she liked that people assumed it was about her.

“We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that,” he continued. “If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song.”

Sooooo.... he’s saying it wasn’t technically about her, but he clearly knew that people would assume it was about her? And so now he regrets making it, knowing that she passed away so suddenly tragically. So now it comes time to ask: how was making a song knowing people would assume it was about her different than intentionally making the song about her?

Besides, the man is contradicting his own words. In a 2015 Complex cover story, Big Sean both stressed that “IDFWU” was not about his ex Naya Rivera..... while also admitting that at least one verse actually was about Rivera?

Despite stressing that the song was not about his ex, he later admits that he “wrote the last verse and [the line] ‘and everyday I wake up celebrating shit, why? ‘Cause I just dodged a bullet from a crazy bitch,’” about the breakup with Rivera, before reiterating that the song “did not come from a bitter place at all.”

I don’t know, Sean, maybe instead of trying to justify your own actions 6 years late, it’s time to just sit with the fact that you made a song in which you called your ex “a crazy bitch” and that you now feel bad about that because she has passed away. Therapy isn’t cheap, but I think he can afford it. [Page Six]

For the last six months, Mariah Carey has been stuck inside in style (would you expect any less?), staying with her family and a handful of her closest staff in a Westchester County country estate. The house sits on a property of more than 5 acres of land and has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. This mansion sounds like the creation of a Disney princess in more ways than one, but most notably—it has a violin-shaped pool!

And then there’s the pool, a grandiose, 90-foot-long violin-shaped flight of fancy that is the estate’s most unconventional and attention getting feature. Reportedly constructed at a cost of about $1 million, the 50,000-gallon pool is sheathed in almost half-a-million glass tiles with fiber optic strands that light up for extra pizzaz, as if a violin-shaped pool needed more pizzazz. A spa serves as the violin’s chin rest and two slender koi ponds stand in as the bow.

Ah yes, the chin rest is a spa, naturally. I wonder how wealthy you have to be before you start worrying about customizing the shape of your pools. Can you even tell that it’s shaped like a violin from inside the house? Who is this luxury even FOR? But I mean I wouldn’t expect anything less from Mariah “I don’t know her” Carey, a true diva. [Variety]