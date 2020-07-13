A Body Has Been Discovered in Lake Piru Amid Naya Rivera Search

Image : Imeh Akpanudosen ( Getty Images )

The Ventura County Sheriff’s department announced Monday morning that a body was found in Lake Piru, where officials have been searching for Naya Rivera since last week. The body is currently unidentified, and a press conference will be held at 2 p.m. PST.



On July 8, Naya Rivera’s son was found alone in a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Since, the Ventura County Sheriff’s department has conducted a difficult search of the lake to little luck, due in part to the extreme climate, crowded lake bed, and low visibility underwater.

This story is currently developing. Jezebel will update with further information as it becomes available.

Update, 1:20 p.m.: TMZ reports that its sources in law enforcement have confirmed the body is that of Rivera.