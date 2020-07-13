A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

A Body Has Been Discovered in Lake Piru Amid Naya Rivera Search

joansummers
Joan Summers
Filed to:naya rivera
naya riveralake pirugleesearch
Save
Illustration for article titled A Body Has Been Discovered in Lake Piru Amid Naya Rivera Search
Image: Imeh Akpanudosen (Getty Images)

The Ventura County Sheriff’s department announced Monday morning that a body was found in Lake Piru, where officials have been searching for Naya Rivera since last week. The body is currently unidentified, and a press conference will be held at 2 p.m. PST.

Advertisement

On July 8, Naya Rivera’s son was found alone in a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Since, the Ventura County Sheriff’s department has conducted a difficult search of the lake to little luck, due in part to the extreme climate, crowded lake bed, and low visibility underwater.

Advertisement

This story is currently developing. Jezebel will update with further information as it becomes available.

Update, 1:20 p.m.: TMZ reports that its sources in law enforcement have confirmed the body is that of Rivera.

Joan Summers

local gossip

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Burger King Staff Strike When Trans Colleague Dies After Being Made to Work With Covid-19

Washington ‘Redskins’ Will Retire Racist Name After 'Thorough Investigation' (into Cost of Printing New Merch)

Goodbye Pier 1, the Imperialist Fantasia Rendered in Wicker

Goodbye, Villa Blanca! Can't Say We're Gonna Miss You