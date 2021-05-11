Ben Affleck Emailed His Way Back to Jennifer Lopez While She Was Still With A-Rod

Image : Frazier Harrison ( Getty Images )

Did Ben Affleck cyber- home wreck his way back into JLo’s heart? Possibly! According to TMZ , Bennifer 2.0 began exchanging “loving” emails while Lopez was in the Dominican Republic shooting her latest film, Shotgun Wedding, which previously starred Armie Hammer. Also in the Dominican Republic at this time was her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who was on a personal redemption tour after rumors circulated that he’d been unfaithful with a white woman, a classic A- Rod move.

Affleck, who won an Oscar for “writing” the screenplay to Good Will Hunting, apparently still has some skill left in those fingers and allegedly typed out some love notes to JLo saying that he missed her after he had seen photos of her in DR. No clarity yet on whether he wrote those emails in his full Boston accent or if he cleaned it up a bit for the sake of love, but whatever he did it, must have worked. Not long after the couple was photographed in DR, J- Rod called it quits, again, and JLo took a quick trip to Montana.

However, a different source tells E! that ARod just can’t let his relationship go and he’s “saddened” to see his former fiance rebound so quickly. He’s so sad that he’s tried to contact her about it and allegedly, Jenny from the block has been very short with Alex from Miami. Love is a tangled web! [TMZ]

Everyone knows that girl code dictates one friend cannot date the ex of another friend. This rule seems to not apply to the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta. On Monday, Porsha Williams announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia, a man who she met when he was married to her fellow castmate Falynn Guobadia. Messy! Porsha and Simon have been together for a month, which is exactly how long it’s been since Simon and Falynn announced their divorce. Messy and fast, just in time to make it into the next season of RHOA. [People]