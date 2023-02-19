BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty

Fashion

BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty

There was a distinctly bridal vibe on the red carpet Sunday night, and the future Queen of England blended right in.

By
Nora Biette-Timmons
 and Laura Bassett
Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

We’re neck deep in awards season at this point, and Sunday night brought us the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards at Royal Hall in London. A few famous fashionistas who never fail (**cough cough** Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh) really put their backs into their red carpet looks, too proud to phone in a fashion moment. even for the BAFTAs. But other celebs very clearly wore their fourth or fifth-choice looks for this—there was a whole lot of solid white and basic formal menswear tonight—giving the event a noticeably bridal vibe.

Did Kate Middleton call up a bunch of A-listers to ask for the dress code theme for the night? Does she share a stylist with them? Unclear, but she showed up in a Kleinfeld’s-esque dress and blended right in. A royal coincidence!

Let’s take a look at the great, the meh, and the ugly.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Dave Hogan (Getty Images)

Pugh looks absolutely radiant in a structural, tulle, tangerine Nina Ricci mermaid gown. The crimped ruffles are everything, and you can tell from her face here that she’s feeling herself. This is how you do a red carpet.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Schiaparelli Couture

Anya Taylor-Joy in Schiaparelli Couture

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Mike Marsland (Getty Images)

Little Gold Riding Hood! It’s not my favorite fit of the night but not the worst—the color washes her out a little, but at least she took a risk.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Dominic Lipinski (Getty Images)

It’s really hard to rock a solid lavender gown without looking like a reluctant bridesmaid, but somehow this works? The sleeves are interesting enough to cancel out the basicness of the color, and honestly, Angela can pull off anything.

Prince William and Princess Catherine

Prince William and Princess Catherine

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Chris Jackson (Getty Images)

The Oscars better have an invite to Meghan and Harry in the mail. But pivoting to Kate: I’m not sure about her outfit here—the black gloves are on trend and timeless, which only kind of makes up for the fact that she’s wearing a wedding dress that could be from Kleinfeld’s.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Dominic Lipinski (Getty Images)

Subtly Game of Thrones, with that chain-mail-inspired netting, but still chic as hell.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Dominic Lipinski (Getty Images)

Paul played it quite safe here and looks chic as always, but am I wrong in detecting some sadness radiating from him? Call me, my little Irish snack, I’ll cheer you up.

Vera Wang

Vera Wang

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Dominic Lipinski (Getty Images)

This woman is 73 years old.

Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Neil Mockford (Getty Images)

Cooke is a phenomenal actor—and is responsible for posing the question that gave us “negroni...spagliato...with Prosecco in it”—but this outfit looks like it was quickly modified from the House of the Dragon costume closet, and I don’t mean that as a compliment. What is it with all the bridal inspo tonight?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Neil Mockford (Getty Images)

What is this codpiece-inspired mess?? Is her unsubtle audition for a sexy, gender-bent Shakespeare production? A chastity belt? I hate it.

Rami Malek

Rami Malek

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett (Getty Images)

Thank you, sir, for this delightful photo, though your fit is giving me nothing to discuss here/

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

I get that she’s going for a sexy, bed-head-y Marilyn inspired get-up here, but this is so half-hearted and boring. Another goddamn bridesmaid on the red carpet.

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Continuing with the all-white trend. I wouldn’t necessarily recommend a double double-breasted ’fit, but of course Emma pulls it off—and her sneakers are rad.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Graphic: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett (Getty Images)

The alternating feathers and sequins; the face glitter; the dolman-esque sleeves—this is a ’70s fever dream, and I mean that heartily as a compliment. Jodie really never misses.

Andreea Cristea

Andreea Cristea

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

I’ve never heard of Andreea Cristea before, but based on this dress, I’m willing to bet she’s cheering for the zombie mushrooms in The Last of Us.

Nicola Coughlan


Nicola Coughlan

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

I love this. On their own, those black roses are a little too Hot Topic for me, but on this luscious cream silk, they look cheeky and fun.

Lily Allen

Lily Allen

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: David Benett (Getty Images)

Almost didn’t recognize Lily in the blonde bob! She got the memo about the white party, apparently; but she went less bridal than the rest. This flirty little vanilla cupcake frock at least sparks joy.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Cate can simply do no wrong. The frayed/feather (?) edges bring interest to a simple black gown, which feels especially cool in a sea of white and lavender.

Austin Butler

Austin Butler

Image for article titled BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty
Photo: Alan Chapman (Getty Images)

The men all played it super safe and classic tonight. Can’t complain, but can’t particularly clap for them, either. Nice....tailoring on the very handsome, talented, deep-voiced man who just won the BAFTA for Best Actor!

