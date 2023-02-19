BAFTAs Red Carpet 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Mingle With Hollywood Royalty

We’re neck deep in awards season at this point, and Sunday night brought us the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards at Royal Hall in London. A few famous fashionistas who never fail (**cough cough** Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh) really put their backs into their red carpet looks, too proud to phone in a fashion moment. even for the BAFTAs. But other celebs very clearly wore their fourth or fifth-choice looks for this—there was a whole lot of solid white and basic formal menswear tonight—giving the event a noticeably bridal vibe.

Did Kate Middleton call up a bunch of A-listers to ask for the dress code theme for the night? Does she share a stylist with them? Unclear, but she showed up in a Kleinfeld’s-esque dress and blended right in. A royal coincidence!

Let’s take a look at the great, the meh, and the ugly.