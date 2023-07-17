Ariana Grande Says 'Thank U, Next,' Separates From Husband Dalton Gomez

After two years of marriage, it looks like Ariana Grande is ditching that 7th ring. TMZ reported Monday that the singer has separated from luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she married during the heart of the covid pandemic in May 2021.

Rumors of divorce began swirling over the weekend when Grande was photographed at Wimbledon without her wedding ring. Grande has been living in London since December, when she began filming her role as Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked. But TMZ says things have been rocky for months, and potentially long before she left for filming. One source told the outlet that Grande and Gomez attempted a reconciliation a few months ago, while another with “direct knowledge” of the situation said that their relationship is certainly “heading for divorce.”



Grande, 30, and Gomez, 27, have been “quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” in the months since their separation, a source told People.



While we don’t have a complete timeline of when things started to fall apart, People notes that fans called out a TikTok last August in which Grande wasn’t wearing her ring. “I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned,” she had responded at the time. “I’m not getting a divorce. Before you start, don’t.”



Unlike some of her past relationships (cough, cough Big Dick Pete), Grande has kept her relationship with Gomez relatively private, and he was said to be “entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He’s young but mature and knows what he wants out of life.”



As sad as it may be to see the dissolution of what seemed from the outside like a very healthy and normal relationship for the singer—especially following her string of hyper-public relationships with rappers like Mac Miller (rest in peace) and Big Sean—Grande is probably relieved to get back to dating herself anyway. As she so poignantly phrased it in her song “7 Rings”: “Wearing a ring/but ain’t gon’ be no ‘Mrs.’/Bought matching diamonds/for six of my bitches.”

Sending all my healing wishes to the, um, unhappy couple.

