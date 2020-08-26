Apparently You Can Be Too Mean For the Real Housewives

Image : Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images )

On Tuesday , news broke that longtime Real Housewives of New York fixture Dorinda Medley had “left” the franchise, amid rumors that she’d actually been fired. But as of today, it appears the reason for her exit is clearer: She was apparently too mean. Imagine that! Too mean for the Real Housewives.



Page Six reports that Dorinda Medley was fired because she had devolved into a “mean drunk,” according to a source. “If she had said [at the end of the season], ‘Look—I’ve been depressed and that’s why I’m acting like this,’ or, ‘I miss my [husband’ and said she’d work on it, I think it would have been different, ” said the source. Her arc, then, was “just not where they want the show to go.”

Page Six’s source also alleges that Dorinda had no idea that producers were considering the ax , and she was filming an episode of The $100,000 Pyramid when she was informed if her firing.

This new twist in the Dorinda debacle comes amid a TMZ report that Bravo is looking to “diversify” the RHONY cast, which would contradict rumors that Ali Wentworth, actor and wife to George Stephanopoulos, is joining the show . However, there are also rumors that former E! host and celebrity reporter Alicia Quarles is being eyed for the new cast, and she recently attended an event in Manhattan for Luann de Lesseps’s latest single, “Viva La Diva.”

Now, RHONY looking to broaden its cast lineup is perfectly fine. The trouble I’m having, however, is that Dorinda was let go before Ramona Singer, who is a true villain on television and in real life. Sure, as someone who has been sober for six months, Dorinda’s drinking was a bit un-fun to sit through in quarantine. But Ramona has been boozing it up in the Hamptons at the same covid-19 super spreader party where Kimberly Guilfoyle contracted the virus . Whoever they hire next is going to have to deal with that!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced their farmland sabbatical, in the wake of her pregnancy announcement, back in April. Somehow, that feels like one hundred billion years ago. Who knows why!

Anyway, the couple is back in New York C ity now, luxuriating in Gigi’s absolutely bonkers apartment. Supposedly she’s due to give birth in September, but doesn’t seem to be making much fuss about it—besides a new photo shoot she posted to Instagram on Wednesday , I guess. (She’s already said her pregnancy is “not the most important thing going on in the world.”) Sources told E! News last week: “Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together. They both are reading parenting books, have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together. Things are going really smoothly and they are closer as a couple more than ever.”

Congrats to them, or whatever !

Here’s a picture of Hilary Duff, who is taking a break from posting pictures of her chickens.

Post a pic of where you’re at mentally! You’re not allowed to save or take any new pictures.

Bella Kidman Cruise, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s kid, has an Instagram account.



