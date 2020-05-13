Gigi and Zaddy Are Farmers Now

Image : Getty

In 2017, Yolanda Hadid retreated from her glass-fridge-and-lemon-tree-lined mega-mansion by the freeway in Malibu, and fled to Pennsylvania . There, she owns a farm and has spent three years among her chickens and cows and horses, bathing in her Lyme disease- warding crystals and tending to the farm’s botanical garden. But the scenic splendor of agricultural living didn’t only attract Yolanda . Zayn Malik bought his own farm nearby in 2018, where he grows “tomatoes and cucumbers and cherries,” according to Page Six. It’s an eclectic crop, but be respectful: The six th member of One Direction, and their future lead singer, will be born on this farm. It’s a sacred sp ace!



Advertisement

Page Six reports that amid her surprise pregnancy announcement, Gigi Hadid and Zayn made off to his Pennsylvania farm, where they’re currently enjoying the pleasures of farm life. It all seems rather quaint on Instagram, if you ask me:

Advertisement

I mean, just look at this cheese spread and homemade focaccia! That’s the work of a rich farm wife , indisputably:

The question, then, is how long can a Londoner and Angeleno- turned- Manhattanite survive on the farm? Yolanda, at least, seems committed to the cause of planting lavender and rearing chickens. And doesn’t it seem fitting that their pandemic savior baby, come to save us from our boredom and fatigue, will be born on a farm? There’s something biblical about it —even all that that dry- looking za’atar focaccia. [Page Six]

Prince Harry and that other guy—what’s his name? Prince William? Well, they’re apparently talking again, but who really knows! Some people have said some things, and it’s all surrounded by mystery and air quotes. But that’s the story they’re sticking with!

Advertisement

ET reports that Cain and Abel, otherwise known as Harry and William, are “back in touch.” Their tipster tells all:

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone. They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

Advertisement

I know this is supposed to be good news—you know, breaking the chains of Windsor family traditions like betrayal and excommunication—but I can’t help but feel a deep, unending dread? The curse of the Windsors can’t be escaped by jumping across the pond! (Not while Queen Elizabeth is still kicking, anyway.) [ET]

Kendall Jenner is hanging out with her friends and practicing her “dance moves”:

Advertisement

Anyway, here’s a palate cleanser:

Advertisement