Annabella Sciorra Says Her Weinstein Testimony Was 'Painful But Necessary'

Image : Getty

On Monday Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape in the 3rd degree and criminal sexual act in the 1st, but not guilty of the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault. Those last two counts were related to the testimony of actress Annabella Sciorra, who testified that Weinstein raped and assaulted her at her apartment in the 1990s. When Sciorra first described her assault to Ronan Farrow at The New Yorker, she recounted that she was so scared of Weinstein that she slept with a baseball bat next to her bed.

That Weinstein was not charged with predatory sexual assault perhaps indicates that the jury did not believe her testimony, but Sciorra says the experience of testifying was “painful but necessary.” “I spoke for myself and with the strength of the 80-plus victims of Harvey Weinstein in my heart,” she said in a statement published in Variety. “While we hope for continued righteous outcomes that bring absolute justice, we can never regret breaking the silence. For in speaking truth to power we pave the way for a more just culture, free of the scourge of violence against women.”

Following the verdict on Monday Weinstein was escorted to jail to await sentencing, but en route was taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pains. He awaits sentencing on March 11.