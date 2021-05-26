Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Children Won't Get to Testify in Their Own Custody Hearing

Image : Tim P. Whitby ( Getty Images )

The divorce and subsequent custody battle of the century is still raging on as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt work to determine a custody arrangement for five of their six children. The family’s oldest child, Maddox, is legally no longer a minor and not subject to whatever decision the courts make. At the start of the process, Pitt had filed for joint custody of the children, with Jolie countering for primary physical custody.

Jolie is now facing another uphill battle as the judge presiding over the case has ruled that the teenaged children will not be allowed to testify in court. According to the AP, in California, minors 14 or older are able to testify if a judge allows it. But the judge in this case will not be hearing from Pax, Zahara, or Shiloh, the three children old enough to cooperate. Jolie’s lawyers are arguing that it is “detrimental” that the children not be allowed to testify on the grounds that the judge is “improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare.”

Jolie is also accusing the judge of not taking into consideration that awarding Pitt joint custody would mean putting the children in the care of someone who has an alleged history of domestic violence. Jolie and her lawyers are likely referring to an altercation that took place between Pitt and one of the children on an airplane in 2016 which was investigated with no charges filed against Pitt. Jolie says she plans to appeal the judge’s decision once it is made.

On Tuesday we discovered that J.LO and Ben Affleck were seen being extremely gross and making out in a public gym. Today, somehow, that story is made worse by the fact that the Miami home where the two are staying is equipped with a private gym. A private gym where they could have done private things like kiss between sets and sweat on each other in whatever manner they saw fit. At this point, I am now convinced that Bennifer is trolling us and I can’t tell if I’m upset or if I think it’s a genius move. [TMZ]

There is an arrest warrant out for Marilyn Manson in the state of New Hampshire. NBC reports that Manson is wanted on misdemeanor assault charges from 2019. The assault allegedly took place during a concert and involved a videographer who was working the show. Manson has not returned to the state although police say he is fully aware of the warrant for his arrest. Manson’s lawyers claim that he is willing to cooperate.

