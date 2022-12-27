It’s been a weird year for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, but it appears our favorite third-hour Good Morning America hosts are hanging in there, and having a themselves a merry little Christmas.

On Monday, as many of us tucked into leftovers and contemplated only changing into a fresh pair of sweatpants, Robach and Holmes landed in Atlanta and bravely (that is, sans masks) made their way through a congested Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Pesky paparazzi were somehow present upon arrival to document their every move through the terminal. However, Robach and Holmes didn’t put on their typical, butt-tapping, steak-scoffing show. Instead, the pair stuck to the basics and grabbed their bags. No stops at Cinnabon for these lovers!

The pair’s destination, per the Daily Mail, is likely Holmes’ home in the Big Peach, but Robach is also reportedly a former Atlanta resident. One would wager that these crazy kids will be ringing in the New Year together, and given that they’re still on pause at ABC News, why the hell not get out of New York to do so? I hear there’s no auld langxiety down south.

When their relationship was made public, Robach and Holmes were deemed an “internal and external distraction” and suspended indefinitely by the network. In early December, ABC News president Kim Godwin sent out an email to staff confirming that “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.”

Much has been speculated about whether or not these two will last. Robach told paparazzi a few weeks ago, “It’s kind of over now. Thanks,” following news of the ABC probe, and swirling rumors that their colleagues weren’t quite thrilled about the match. But on December 15, they popped out together for a leisurely lunch and now, it looks as if things are still going well.

For now, it looks like they’re in for a few more good mornings in 2023—at least when it comes to their relationship.