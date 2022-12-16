You know the meme format that’s been making the rounds that’s like, “your unemployed friend at 11:15 a.m. on a Thursday,” and it’s a photo of someone eating a seafood tower appetizer in their pajamas? Well, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the shunned third-hour Good Morning America hosts, are fully leaning into that vibe as ABC continues the investigation into their affair.

Last week, ABC News president Kim Godwin sent out an email to staff confirming, “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.” And seeing how it’d been an entire calendar week since anyone had seen Holmes palming Robach’s butt, there’s since been tons of tabloid speculation that the couple called it quits.

Plus, Robach recently told some meddlesome paps that “it’s kind of over now. Thanks,” and folks took that to mean the affair. It seems now that “it” might have meant the media frenzy or her career?



Because on Thursday, the duo was spotted for the first time since their indefinite suspension going to lunch at Capital Grille in NYC’s Financial District, near Holmes’ apartment. And if a midday steak and glass of white wine are indicative of anything, it’s that the romance—while perhaps tapered by the career nosedive it’s caused—is still on.

While Holmes and Robach might be out of work, the photographer supplying pap pics of them to The Daily Mail has never been busier. I’m particularly impressed by the multiple-angle aerial shots of them eating their salads. I can just imagine the photographer dangling from the ceiling, disguised as an HVAC technician, to secretly capture them.

Hopefully, the lovers can use this valuable time off work to reflect on the impact of their affair catch up on old 30 Rock episodes.