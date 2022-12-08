Folks, it’s bad news: Just days after ABC News announced Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes would be indefinitely removed from the third hour of Good Morning America, TMZ is reporting that the network is now probing a different type of probing: the kind that can only be perpetrated by two conventionally attractive, unhappily married co-hosts.

Given that ABC president Kim Godwin just asserted that the romance did not violate company policy on Monday, the investigation might arrive as a bit of a shock. But if you consider Holmes’ alleged history of breaking news and hearts around the GMA studio, his fondness for “being a dick to producers,” and his gargantuan ego, it makes more sense that the network is taking a closer look. You know what they say: big ego, big...problems.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail just ambushed Robach—looking, dare I say, the part of a Nancy Meyers protagonist—while she walked her golden doodle outside of her apartment. “You guys really need to get a life, I’m sorry,” Robach told the paparazzi. Not that I support privacy violations, but one would think that a woman who’s enjoyed a three-decade career in broadcast news might’ve anticipated some photographers posted outside of her home in the immediate wake of the most exciting thing that’s happened to GMA3 since...well, ever. “It’s kind of over now. Thanks,” she continued before entering her building.

It’s not yet clear what “it” refers to, and whether it’s the daytime TV dalliance of the century, further breaking news around it, or their tenure at ABC. If the allegations about him are true, frankly, I hope it’s the first. After all, if there’s anything I relish more than tantalizing morsels of a torrid, them-against-the-world workplace love affair, it’s a woman-gets-her-groove-back story, and, for some reason, I already feel personally invested in Robach’s hypothetical one. Tell me you can’t see her sipping rosé and staring wistfully at the Nantucket S ound...