Allison Mack Calls NXIVM the 'Greatest Regret of My Life'

Allison Mack has written a letter apologizing to all of the NXIVM survivors she recruited into the horrific, exploitative sex cult.



In the letter—a court document obtained by Us Weekly submitted ahead of her sentencing on Wednesday—the actress, previously best known for her role on superhero teen show Smallville, writes that she is “so sorry...to those who have been harmed by [her] actions,” adding that her involvement in Keith Raniere’s “nefarious and emotionally abusive” cult is “the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life.”

In a memo attached to the letter, Mack’s lawyers request that the actress, who pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in 2019 for her involvement with NXIVM, receive no jail time.

Raniere, who was convicted of seven felonies for his involvement with the cult, was sentenced to 120 years in prison last October.