NXIVM 'Sex Cult' Leader Keith Raniere Facing Life in Prison

Keith Raniere—leader of the ostensible “self-help” company NXIVM that was actually accused by former members of being a cult with a secret sex cult built within it, which branded women and coerced them into starvation—is heading to court on Tuesday. Prosecutors believe he should be sentenced to life in prison, “a punishment that is typically reserved for cases involving deaths or murders,” The New York Times reports.



As you may recall, in June 2019 Raniere was found guilty on seven counts , including racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking. He has remained in prison in Brooklyn since the conviction.

Raniere’s sentencing is expected to include hours of statements from NXIVM victims, including from India Oxenberg, daughter of actor Catherine Oxenberg, who told Vanity Fair earlier this month, “I want to have that last moment of me saying my piece to him there in the room. I’m scared to do it, but I feel like I need it.” She added, “I don’t think that he is able to repair himself. I think he is somebody who is a danger in society. And if he is let out, I believe that he’ll do exactly the same thing that he’s always done.” She also told Good Morning America that Raniere is a “predator,” and that DOS, the “sex cult” in question, was branded as a women’s empowerment group but really “was a trap and it was a ploy for Keith to enslave women for his own sexual desires... I was commanded to do a seduction assignment. That was the beginning of continual sexual abuse. And I didn’t see it as that at the time. I would describe that sexual relationship as rape [now.]”

On Friday, Raniere gave a rare interview with NBC News from jail, where he maintained, “I am innocent,” and claimed that prosecutors “scared away witnesses” who could’ve convinced the jury of his innocence. “This is a horrible tragedy with many, many people being hurt,” he said. “There is a horrible injustice here. And whether you think I’m the devil or not, the justice process has to be examined.”

Jezebel will continue to follow Raniere’s sentencing, and will update this post accordingly.