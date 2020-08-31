ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Adult Film Actor and Famous Creep Ron Jeremy Charged With 20 Additional Counts of Sexual Abuse

Maria Sherman
Maria Sherman
sexual assault
sexual assaultpornron jeremysexual batteryrapeadult filmsadult entertainment
14
Illustration for article titled Adult Film Actor and Famous Creep Ron Jeremy Charged With 20 Additional Counts of Sexual Abuse
Image: David McNew (Getty Images)

Porn actor Ron Jeremy has been charged with 20 additional counts of sexual assault following his arrest on similar charges in June of this year, bringing his total to “28 counts of sexual violence in L.A. County,” The L.A. Times reports. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department told the publication that by July 2020, just once month after his arrest, police had received “30 new allegations of forcible rape and groping against Jeremy,” taking place across the last 20 years.

In June 2018, Jeremy was sued for sexual assault and battery in Washington State after he was accused of non-consensually groping and digitally penetrating a woman during a radio station’s promotional event in 2017. In June 2020, Jeremy was charged with four counts of sexual assault in California in separate incidents from 2014 to 2019 involving four different women: three counts of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object as well as one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. He pleaded not guilty.

Rumors surrounding Jeremy’s alleged sexual assault go back years as well: In 2016, Jeremy was accused of raping an intoxicated woman, but prosecutors dropped the case, citing lack of evidence. A year later, porn actor Ginger Banks posted a YouTube video detailing several rape and sexual assault allegations against Jeremy. Rolling Stone published allegations from a dozen women than same year. He told the publication at the time, “There is ‘put on’ flirting and touching for the photos. This is exactly what people pay me for at conventions. The female performers flirt and touch too. It’s what we do.”

Because Jeremy’s case is part of an active investigation, there are currently few details about the new accusations made available to the public. However, should he be convicted on the June charges alone, he faces up to 90 years in prison.

Maria Sherman

Senior Writer, Jezebel. My debut book, LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands, is out now.

DISCUSSION

tonightimlivinginafantasy
tonight, living in a fantasy

That picture is giving me all kinds of Crypt Keeper meets Hannibal Lecter.

And I hope he rots in hell. 