Famous Creep Ron Jeremy Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault

Adult film star Ron Jeremy—best known for h is lengthy porn career, appearances on old VH1 shows like The Surreal Life and I Love the ‘80s, and alleged sexual misconduct—has been charged with sexually assaulting four women in separate incidents from 2014 to 2019.

A Tuesday news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office states that Jeremy, 67, has been charged with three counts of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object as well as one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. All of the aforementioned incidents occurred in West Hollywood, three at the same bar:

In May 2014, the defendant is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood. Hyatt allegedly sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017. He also is accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

If convicted, Jeremy faces up to 90 years in prison.

Sexual assault allegations have followed Jeremy for decades, ranging from groping at porn conventions to rape both on and off porn sets. In 2016, prosecutors opted not to take on a case against Jerem y in which he was accused of raping an intoxicated woman while she was separated from her friends; the D.A.’s office cited insufficient evidence. In 2017, porn performer Ginger Banks released a YouTube video detailing several rape and sexual assault allegations against Jerem y. In 2018, Jerem y was sued for sexual assault and battery in Washington state.

Jeremy has characterized accusations of bad behavior with fans and fellow performers as “buyers remorse,” telling Rolling Stone in 2017, “There is ‘put on’ flirting and touching for the photos. This is exactly what people pay me for at conventions. The female performers flirt and touch too. It’s what we do.”

However, n obody is paying to be (allegedly) digitally penetrated by Ron Jeremy in a West Hollywood bar without their consent.