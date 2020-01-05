Adele and Harry Styles Went to the Beach

Image : via Getty

Next time I go through a bad breakup (any day now!) I hope I come out the other side exactly like Adele, who seems to be handling her divorce from Simon Konecki much better than I handle waiting two hours for a text back.

For instance, People reports that she just went to the beach. On Anguilla! With Harry Styles! And James Corden, but much more importantly, Harry Styles! Rude of no one to invite me, TBQH!

Advertisement

Here is Adele, on the beach, having fun with friends (Harry Styles!)

Adele announced her separation from Konecki, whom she was together with for eight years and shares a child, in April, and she filed for divorce in September. Now she is at the beach! And allegedly preparing to release new music, according to People:

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” said a source close to the artist. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

Advertisement

Can’t wait to listen to it on repeat post-my next breakup, when I am not hanging out with Harry Styles. [People]

2020 is off to a rough start for Rod Stewart and his son, Sean Stewart, who are in trouble with the law after Rod Stewart allegedly punched a security guard at a New Year’s Eve party in Palm Beach.

Advertisement

Vulture reports:

According to the affidavit, Sean Stewart and his family had been trying to get into an event in the children’s area of The Breakers resort when [security guard Jessie E. Dixon ] refused them entry. Dixon reported that Sean Stewart then stepped “nose to nose” to him, and he put a hand on Stewart’s shoulder before Stewart shoved him backward. Rod Stewart then punched Dixon in the ribcage.

Advertisement

They’ve been charged with misde meanor simple battery. [Vulture]