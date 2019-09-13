Photo: Getty

Your teen years are for figuring shit out. Your 20s are for fucking up and fucking around. Your 30s? Those involve moving to Los Angeles and making art about disaffected divorcées with complicated custody agreements. Adele appears to be right on track! The singer filed for divorce Thursday afternoon, formally ending a 7 year relationship with Simon Konecki. TMZ reports:



The divorce filing was a long time coming for Adele ... as we previously reported, back in April she announced that she had separated from her hubby. Adele and Simon have one child together ... and her reps previously said that she and Simon were “committed to raising their son together lovingly.”

Don’t worry about Adele though! She hasn’t spent her separation rolling in the deep. Konecki wasn’t her one and only after all and she won’t spend the rest of her life chasing pavements! Rumor has it she’s “perky as hell” and ready to record new music. Glad to see she’s turning tables, and that her divorce will be water under the bridge by this time next year, when she can call him up and say, “Hello, it’s me.” [TMZ]

Rihanna is happy (to be depriving her fans of new music.) She announced as much at her 5th annual Diamond Ball this week!

“I mean I could be out here and throw a ball by myself and I’d feel good, but the thing that’s making me feel this high of cloud 9 is seeing people who believe in my cause and think it’s something worth donating to, something worth investing in.”

If you could wear Givenchy Haute Couture to a charity gala named after your grandparents in support of “global education, health, and emergency response programs”—you’d be happy too! And as previously reported, she opened up about new music earlier in the week at her Savage x Fenty show, admitting: “I still got an album to finish. You gonna ask me about Super Bowl? My fans about to have my neck.” [People]