This is a dark day for heartwarming celebrity relationships.



According to People, Michelle Williams has split with Phil Elverum, of The Microphones and Mount Eerie. Williams and Elverum wed in a secret ceremony over the summer, news my mother found so lovely she called me to tell me about it. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last:

“Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year. It was an amicable spilt and they remain friends,” a source close to the situation says.

So that’s one piece of sad news: the second, I regret to say, is that Adele and husband Simon Konecki have separated. The New York Daily News says that the couple, who’ve been married for three years (and together for eight) and share one child, are no longer together:

“Adele and her partner have separated,” read a statement from spokespersons Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Love is fleeting, celebrity relationships are difficult to maintain, all things must end, all men must die, etc. Still, there are couples you root for in times of strife, and it’s not not a bummer when even they can’t make it work. Condolences to Williams and Adele, and may they find even more deserving partners in the future.

Britney Spears is currently convalescing at a mental health facility, having understandably struggled with her father’s mounting health problems. She reportedly checked herself in, but there is a(n unconfirmed) rumor among Britney fans and celebrity conspiracy theorists that she is being held in the facility against her will.

It appears Countess Luann is one such skeptic, having posted an Instagram on Friday with the caption #freeBritney:

I hope very much that the rumor is unfounded, and that Britney gets the help and peace of mind she needs.

