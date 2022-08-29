Few confessions have been more humiliating to make than revealing that not only can I identify Yung Gravy in a lineup, but I also happen to enjoy his earworm of a single “Betty (Get Money)“—if only because it samples Rick Astley, and I’m susceptible to the shameless marketing of nostalgia. However, perhaps the most disconcerting divulgence is that I cannot stop reading about the 26-year-old emcee’s whirlwind romance with none other than 42-year-old Sheri Nicole Easterling, aka the mother of TikTok influencer and Kourtney Kardashian’s best friend Addison Rae.



Last night, the pair made their debut like any sensationalism-bent sweethearts: by locking lips in coordinated fits on the red carpet of the MTV VMAs. How positively 2001!

“I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match,” Gravy remarked of the the burgeoning romance, describing how he met Easterling online months ago.

Advertisement

Inevitably, the sight of a 40-something woman bedecked in a backless minidress and gazing all moon-eyed at a 6'6" white rapper just five years older than her eldest daughter put the internet in a tailspin —almost distracting enough to overshadow a series of bizarre appearances from a certain alleged abuser. Like any mystifying courtship that may or may not be a PR stunt, it also ignited quite the feud. Enter Easterling’s ex, Monty Lopez.

One day after the awards show, the 46-year-old Lopez took to Instagram to—as many divorced dads inevitably do—post a shirtless mirror pic and reduce the mother of his three children to the remnants of a long-forgotten meal: “Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers. I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her! Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!”

G/O Media may get a commission Exfoliate and Hydrate The Handmade Soap Company Summer skincare

Their Art Deco sugar scrub sloughs off dead skin, and solid body butters, like the grapefruit and May Chang bar with shea butter, smooth everything out. Buy at The Handmade Soap Company Use the promo code AFFIL20 Advertisement

If it sounds as if this saga is only just heating up, you’d be correct. Much led up to this coup de grâce to Lopez and Easterling’s union—namely, Lopez’s storied infidelity.

Advertisement

In July, Page Six reported that Lopez had maintained a five-month affair with 25-year-old influencer Renee Ash. In a tell-all interview with the tabloid, Ash revealed Lopez led her to believe he was already separated from Easterling, in the process of a divorce, and in it for the long haul with Ash. She even recalled meeting Lopez’s mother and youngest brother.



“Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me,” Ash revealed to Page Six. “He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together.”

Advertisement

If you were thinking that Lopez looks the part of a man who’d not-so-innocently stumble into a Gen Z haunt, you’d be right! Ash said she called it quits with Lopez when “several” young women accused him of hitting on them whilst out on the town. Less than one week later, Easterling updated her bio on Instagram and Twitter to “single mom” and tweeted that she deserved “happiness, peace, joy, hope, love, patience, kindness.” Apparently, Gravy took that as an invitation, and days later began flirting with Easterling via a series of podcast appearances and (what else?) cringeworthy TikToks until Addi’s mom finally made the first move.

“She basically showed some love and DMed me at one point,” Gravy said in an interview with Dave Portnoy (classic). “So I started showing some love back and now we’re just being cute. We’re making videos back and forth and sending little wholesome DMs.”

Advertisement

Weeks later, a visibly disgruntled Lopez challenged Gravy to a boxing match via TikTok, as any healthy middle-aged man does. In the video, captioned, “When yung gravy won’t accept a boxing match!” Lopez flexes until his veins appear primed to pop. Gravy had a surprisingly measured response: “I’m a grown man. I’m not gonna fight you over TikTok drama. You’ve got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family.”

Speaking of daughter, Rae has yet to address her mom’s new man, though she has noticeably unfollowed both of her parents.

Advertisement

As traumatic as I imagine it is for Rae to witness mom and dad bag people who were born around the same time she was—especially a corny-with-a-capital-C rapper—I simply won’t be able to look away until a future single wherein the wordsmith inevitably raps that all leftovers are made better with a little gravy drops.