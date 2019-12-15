Accused Rapist Harvey Weinstein Now Claiming He's the Best Thing to Happen to Women in Hollywood

Image : via Getty

Harvey Weinstein, a man whose alleged crimes against women were so numerous and despicable they sparked an entire movement, is now claiming he’s pretty much the only reason women in Hollywood even exist.

Indeed, in an interview Weinstein gave to Page Six—his first since the first sexual assault and misconduct accusations against him were reported in October 2017—Weinstein whined about how all those pesky accusations overshadowed the fact that he was generous enough to allow women actors and directors to make work in the first place. How dare they not be grateful!

Per Page Six:

“I feel like the forgotten man,’’ the 67-year-old alleged rapist griped last week. “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!” he bragged.

Never mind that dozens of these women Weinstein allegedly championed have come forward to claim they had to contend with unwanted sexual misconduct and abject fear to get their projects made, or that he reportedly sexually harassed Gwyneth Paltrow, whose film View From the Top Weinstein bragged about backing in the interview, so intensely her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt threatened to kill him.

“It all got eviscerated because of what happened,’’ Weinstein said bitterly. “My work has been forgotten.’’

“What happened,” as a reminder, is that Weinstein allegedly spent decades terrorizing and assaulting women while holding their careers in his hands, so while I’m sure it was so very nice of him to let some women make their women movies, one can’t help but think destroying the lives and careers of so many others might be worth overshadowing all that. Just a thought!