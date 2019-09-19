Image: Getty

Brad Pitt grew up on the mean streets of Springfield, Missouri, where wild west vigilantes protect ladies from alleged sexual predators in a real folksy way unheard of to city slickers—by telling the abusers to cease their harassment.



Brad Pitt’s ex, Gwyneth Paltrow has previously spoken about how Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her while she was working on Emma. Her story is similar to many of the others involving Weinstein, he invited her to his hotel room where he pressured her for sex. Though unlike other stories involving Quentin Tarantino and scores of other dudes, when Paltrow told her her boyfriend at the time, Pitt, he chose to do something besides ignore her, which is unprecedented in Hollywood but quite popular in the Ozarks, according to a recent interview Pitt did with CNN:

“At that moment, I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground.. and that’s.. and that’s how we confronted with things.”

By Paltrow’s account, at a Broadway opening of Hamlet Pitt threatened to kill Weinstein if he ever made Paltrow feel uncomfortable again. Weinstein reportedly responded by yelling at Paltrow later but the harassment stopped, and her career did not suffer for it like those of Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, to name a few. Too bad Pitt didn’t think to throw a few hundred other names in there. [People]

Shia LaBeouf ate hot sauce, debuted a new, vaguely Southern speaking voice, and reminisced about the time Tom Hardy burst into a room that held a naked LaBeouf and a naked ex-girlfriend, who hid in the kitchen while the two men wrestled. That does not sound like a funny story for her. [Complex]