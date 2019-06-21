Image: Getty

Amidst the demise of her short-lived reality television show, Lindsay Lohan Beach House, Lindsay Lohan has “inked” a record deal. Page Six reports that she’s signed with Tommy Mottola’s Casablanca Records. (If Tommy Mottola sounds familiar: he’s Mariah Carey’s ex-husband.) Per Page Six:



Lohan originally signed to Casablanca in 2004 when she was 18, and made the album “Speak,” with the hit single “Rumors,” a lament about the dreaded paparazzi. The album went platinum and hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200. A video for the tune was nominated for a MTV Video Music Award. Her follow-up album, “A Little More Personal (Raw),” came out in 2005 and hit No. 20.

There’s no word on whether the record deal will impede on her time-consuming charity work, which she was quick to lash out over after the initial news of her club’s shuttering broke in the tabloids. Despite being unable to find any trace of recent philanthropy on the world wide web, I did pass the time wasted listening to her hit single “Rumors.”

While recording an interview for the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Bella Thorne opened up about the many challenges she’s overcome in the last 21 years. Some of these, like learning to read on the set of a television show, reveal an often unspoken truth about the lives of child actors. I’ll list them below.

“I don’t talk about it in this one, but in the third book it would be the fact that I never learned how to read and I learned how to read from reading scripts.”

“I never learned how to count and I learned how to count from counting my dad’s cash. I’m obsessed with money and literal cash.”

“I didn’t know how to dance. I had two left feet and I couldn’t even bounce on the same rhythm, and I did a dance show about dancing.”

“I was tone death and I own a record label, and I’m signed with Sony as an artist. And I can f–king sing a capella like a bitch ass now. So, f–k with me.”

“[I] had $200 to my name, basically, when I turned 18 and I bought a house by the time I was 19.”

And since the standalone quotes come off as strange when divorced from context, Us Weekly helpfully dug up her past comments on dyslexia while signed to the Disney channel.

“I remember when I started first grade. Right away, it was awful because I couldn’t read as well as the other kids. My brain mixed up letters like ‘B’ and ‘D’ and ‘M’ and ‘W.’ Dyslexia is different for everyone who has it. For me, it just makes it harder to read or write.”

This next sentence might come off as a shock: I think I’m excited about Bella Thorne’s upcoming book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul? There’s not a single Gen Z menace in our current pop culture landscape who’s accurately representing the earnest messiness that plagues our generation! How could I abandon the chance to experience a tome of these Thorneian proverbs?

Have a good weekend, everyone!