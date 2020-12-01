A Sad Day for Singles: Rihanna Is Reportedly Dating A$AP Rocky

Image : ISABEL INFANTES/AFP ( Getty Images )

I’m a woman of few desires, and one of those desires is for Rihanna to be happy. I was excited for her when it seemed like she was getting super serious with Hassan Jameel, a hot billionaire, despite my belief that there are no ethical or moral or good billionaires. I was happy for her when they broke up, because she was once again single and free. And now, I’m happy that she is reportedly dating A$AP Rocky, a longtime friend who, no doubt, is happier than all of us combined right now.

Page Six reported on the pair’s rumored relationship over the weekend: they were spotted at the Beatrice Inn in New York City on Saturday night, which I assume has socially distant, private, outdoor seating. (Or else... what were they thinking?) A People source confirmed the relationship on Monday, a few months after The Sun announced RiRi and Rocky were a thing— the gossip mag reported a love brewing as early as January 2020, the same month Rihanna and Jameel called it quits. At the time, a source told E! they were hanging out, but she was still single.

I’ve heard friendships can lead into the strongest romances, so good luck to these two! [People]

In other, “people mostly suck shit” news, an online petition has emerged from the dark bowels of the internet, requesting Amber Heard be removed from the forthcoming Aquaman 2 sequel, following Warner Bros. appeal last month that Johnny Depp resign from his role in the Fantastic Beast films, Deadline reports. The petition currently has 1.6 million signatures.

The request was made after Depp lost his long libel trial against U.K. gossip mag The Sun, after the paper called Depp a “wife-beater,” citing 12 credible allegations that he had abused Amber Heard in 2018. The petition, started by a woman named Jeanne Larson, reads: “Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp... Since Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp, she has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood.” It unravels into my unhinged territory from there. “As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project.” Depp, meanwhile, chose to step down—fulfilling Warner Bros. request—and continues to make a paycheck off the franchise.

Anyway, Aquaman 2 is slated to be released in 2022. See ya at the movies!

