A New Ocean Is Born

joansummers
Joan Summers
6
Illustration for article titled A New Ocean Is Born
Screenshot: Instagram

Lala Kent, star of Vanderpump Rules, has given birth. The baby’s name? Ocean!

On Instagram Monday, Kent, who is engaged to producer Randall Emmett, announced the birth of her child, Ocean. Full name: Ocean Kent Emmett. Former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, both fired for racist behavior on and off the show, chimed in to congratulate her, with Schroeder writing: “Such a stunning mama.”

The birth comes amid news that Kent’s former workplace PUMP, which she abandoned in favor of private jets and being generally rich, has indefinitely closed. Bravo also has yet to begin filming on the next season of Vanderpump Rules, after almost half the cast quit or was fired in the pandemic.

Hey! At least it means Kent has an extended maternity leave ahead of her.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s kids apparently watch mommy and daddy on television. Alternatively, they’ve been coached.

Just look at this brand spanking new TikTok from their daughter, Penelope!

Quite the performer! She really captures that deadpan delivery—or, je ne sai quoi—that made her mother popular on television in the first place.

  • You can probably guess how much Lizzo’s eyelashes cost. [ET]
  • Someone please explain this 90210 drama to me, please. [Us Weekly]
  • JLo’s wedding was supposed to be ridiculously lavish, apparently.
  • Sure, fine, whatever. [People]
Joan Summers

local gossip

snide-o-mite
Snide-O-Mite

One thing I wish someone had told me was that I was going to give birth naked. I didn’t like the gown being taken off right before I sat to push. I was too stunned to say anything.

I can't believe no one asked me first! I wanted the top part of the gown to stay on!