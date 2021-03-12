Lisa Vanderpump's Torture Dungeon PUMP Is Closed Indefinitely

Image : Chelsea Guglielmino ( Getty Images )

In the Great Real Housewives War Of the Famous Lisas, Lisa Rinna once told Lisa Vanderpump that she had made more selling baby diapers on QVC than Vanderpump had ever made shilling sugary cocktails to the drunk denizens of West Hollywood. That might not be true, but Vanderpump certainly didn’t make enough to keep her restaurant empire open through a pandemic!

The Sun got its hands on business records from the state that show the California Franchise Tax Board “suspended” Vanderpump’s namesake restaurant Pump, which she launched while on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, indefinitely. Because of the nature of how the Franchise Tax Board operates, that suspension is due to the restaurant either failing to file tax returns, failing to pay their taxes, or failure to pay outstanding penalties or interest—it isn’t really clear, nor is how much the restaurant owes, which isn’t publicly available. For the restaurant to reopen, it allegedly must pay any outstanding balances, fees, penalties, or otherwise.



Of course, Vanderpump’s mortal enemy, Lisa Rinna, made a big show of snarking about the closure on Instagram.



The news also doesn’t bode well for Vanderpump’s greater empire. Andy Cohen recently revealed filming hasn’t even started on the next season of Vanderpump Rules yet. Four cast members, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright, also won’t be returning for its eventual next season, for reasons ranging from blatant racism to “please stop calling me and my wife racist.” Early in the pandemic, her once crown jewel and other filming location Villa Blanca also shuttered.



That’s two restaurants down, with only SUR, TomTom, and a half-dozen desperate reality television stars left standing in WeHo.

