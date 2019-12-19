A Decade in Love Is Dead

Love has blossomed, died, been re-animated, and died again so many times during the past decade that it can be hard to keep track of who is still together and who has moved way, way on.

In the video above, Jezebel walks through some of the most shocking, heartbreaking, and necessary breakups of the 2010s. From Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, it was a trying decade for us all.

Here’s hoping celebrities are luckier in love in the 2020s, and fingers crossed that current power couples like Michelle and Barack Obama or Chrissy Teigen and John Legend can make it through unscathed.