2 Months After Separating From Her Husband, Sophia Bush Is Reportedly Dating Ashlyn Harris

Back in August, One Tree Hill’s Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes became one of many casualties in the summer of celeb splits. The end of their 13-month marriage, after a whirlwind wedding (which memorably and inexplicably included a pitstop at the site of the historic Tulsa Race Massacre to educate guests on the tragedy), was collectively met with a little sigh and continued scrolling. Now, a couple months later, there’s an interesting little twist: Per reporting from People on Tuesday, Bush is apparently dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris, thus joining a growing club of celebrity ladies who’ve left their husbands for much cooler women. Harris herself filed for divorce from wife and former U.S. Women’s National Team teammate Ali Krieger last month after almost four years of marriage. Harris and Krieger share a young son and daughter.



“After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago. This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters,” People’s source—someone “inside their social circle”—said. The source acknowledged that Bush and Hughes separated just two months ago, but insisted “there is no salacious story” even if “the public may want there to be.”

Salacious or not, TikTok is presently rapt by the budding romance. Here’s some backstory: Bush developed a bit of a queer following after she played a bisexual character in Nip/Tuck and kissed a woman in John Tucker Must Die in the aughts. But in 2006, she said of her sexuality:

I’ve started getting interesting propositions from some female fans. [I get] some letters. The barista at a Starbucks I frequent has started asking me if I would not mind playing for the other team. I had to kindly say no, but she makes really great coffee so I still go in every day. I’m not thinking about it, but I appreciate it greatly.

Fast forward to the present. Last week, popular queer TikToker Trainer Tessa presented the theory that there was something up between Bush and Harris; they’d been spending time in the same social circle of soccer players and other women’s sports advocates. This week, ahead of People’s report, Tessa shared another TikTok on the matter pointing to how Bush and Harris recently attended Megan Rapinoe’s last game together and appeared pretty, err, close in a couple group shots. Tessa was apparently very much onto something!

Of course, given the timing of Bush and Harris’ respective divorces, some cheating rumors have naturally emerged—reminding me of an August deuxmoi post (which of course, disclaimer: this is unconfirmed! Take it with a grain of salt!) that specified “something nuclear” occurred in Bush and Hughes’ marriage that was “not as simple as someone cheating.” One can’t help but speculate!

