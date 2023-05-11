It’s official: Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause, and her partner, Aussie nonbinary musician G Flip, are hitched after one year of dating.

On Wednesday, Stause announced the news via a very sweet reel of the pair’s year together—from their meet-cute when she co-starred in G Flip’s music video to them singing in the car and being cute, etc. etc., to finally their wedding day. Toward the end of the video, a photo shows Stause and Flip (real name: Georgia Claire Flipo) sealing what appears to be a very slapdash ceremony with a smooch.

Advertisement

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned the Instagram post. It’s all very heartwarming—until Stause proceeds to promote her partner’s latest single, “Be Your Man,” which is, of course, about her.

“Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories,” Stause wrote. “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream!” Listen, if I just got hitched to a hot musician—let alone the first queer person after decades of insignificant cishet men—who wrote a song about their worship of me, I too would plug it in our wedding announcement.

Stause, who was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, announced she was bisexual last year via the Selling Sunset S eason 5 reunion:“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them,” Stause told her cast mates, including boss and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

She also posted this iconic video to her Instagram story, in which she shows off the remodeling of her closet before quipping, “OK, I’m gonna come out of it now.”

Advertisement

If your heart can take it, go ahead and peep the comment section of Stause’s announcement . All of her castmates—including both Oppenheims—are just as thrilled as I am for these two. “I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure,” Jason wrote. “I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!” Growth! Grace! Go off, king!