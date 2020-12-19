ZOLA......SHE'S COMING

Photo : Ann Presley ( Getty Images )

When will my film adaptation of the peak chaotic good Twitter thread to that game theory guy’s peak lawful evil one return from war (i.e., finally hit theaters)? Next summer, apparently. Illegible lede!



A24, the distribution and production company behind some movies that I really like (Moonlight, Lady Bird) as well as some that I find merely fine (Midsommar, Gloria Bell), finally(!!!!) announced a release date for director Janicza Bravo’s film based on A’Ziah “Zola” King’s truly iconic Twitter thread from 2015. It premiered at Sundance almost a year ago! It’s time, p ersonally.

Starring Taylour Paige and Riley Keough slash co-written by Bravo and Tony-nominated Slave Play playwright Jeremy O’Harris, Zola’s coming out on June 30, 2021. Love to have precisely one (1) good thing to look forward to!! Here’s the teaser trailer from August to watch on a loop till then.

Tamar Braxton has opened up about her suicide attempt this past summer.

In an emotional new interview with Taraji P. Henson for the Empire star’s Facebook show Peace of Mind With Taraji, the singer-turned-reality TV star shares that she felt like her 7-year-old son, Logan, was “embarrassed” to have her as his mom due to her over-the-top portrayal on shows like Braxton Family Values and Tamar & Vince. The singer’s boyfriend found her unconscious in a Los Angeles hotel room on July 16 about nine hours after the trailer for her new We TV show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, premiered, ET notes.

“I just felt like he deserved better,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight. “I felt like I was embarrassing to him, being the fool on TV… I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends.”



In a previous statement in late July, Braxton said that she felt “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid” working in reality TV: “It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

CupcakKe ...please... I’m still waking up..... [ Consequence of Sound

...please... I’m still waking up..... [ His name is Andrew Dismukes , Dionne Warwick ! [ Twitter

, ! [ Erika Jayne accused a California judge of sleeping with her (rumored ex??) husband Tom Girardi though maybe she’s just trying to distract us from embezzlement dramá???? [ Page Six

accused of sleeping with her (rumored ex??) husband though maybe she’s just trying to distract us from embezzlement dramá???? [ In his new song, “Zeus,” that dropped last night, Eminem apologized to Rihanna for rapping “I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a bitch down” in a track that leaked last year. Great! Go to hell! [ Deadline

apologized to for rapping “I side with / I’d beat a bitch down” in a track that leaked last year. Great! Go to hell! [ “Willy Wonka Gets Backlash for Hanging Out With Tony Lopez” wat [ DefNoodles