Zendaya and Tom Holland Are AbsoLUTELY Making Out in a Car This One Time

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

“Zendaya, Tom Holland finally confirm they’re dating with steamy car makeout,” reads the Page Six headline, while Bossip quite confidently declares that “ Zendaya & Tom Holland Finally Confirm Their Long-Rumored Romance With A Kiss.” But all I’m seeing are some sneakily shot paparazzi pics of two hot twentysomethings sucking face in a car ? Where’s this alleged “ confirmation” everyone keeps going on about? Is he in the room with us right now? If making out in a car was enough to mean that two people were dating then I guess I’m dating that divorced dad from Long Island I went on one date with last October. Mike or possibly Matt... The love of my life... Call me back...



