After initial reports that Zayn Malik and his child’s grandmother, Yolanda Hadid, had gotten into an altercation where Malik allegedly struck Hadid , TMZ is now reporting that charges have been filed against Malik for harassment against both Yolanda and Gigi Hadid. Yesterday, in an Instagram post Malik denied hitting Yolanda and claimed that the matter was merely a private family argument.

Malik was charged with four counts of criminal harassment pleading no contest to all charges. Yolanda and Malik reportedly got into a heated argument in the home Malik shares with Gigi and their daughter, Khai. According to TMZ, the cause of the argument was unclear, but Malik was reported to have called Yolanda “a fucking Dutch slut ” and to have at some point shouted the phrase , “the fucking sperm that came out of my fucking cock.”

Yolanda Hadid claims that during the altercation Malik shoved her, and she fell up against a dresser in the apartment. Gigi Hadid was not present during this altercation, however, she was contacted via phone at some point, wherein Malik allegedly screamed, “S trap on some fucking balls and defend your partner against your fucking mother in my house.”

Zayn Malik is now on 360 days of probation and will have to pay a fine as well as take courses for anger management and domestic violence prevention as part of his plea.

