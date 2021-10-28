In a report published by TMZ, Yolanda Hadid (mother of Gigi and Bella, and arguably famous in her own right), alleged that Zayn Malik, the father of her daughter Gigi’s child, Khai, “struck” her in an incident that occurred sometime last week.

Advertisement

There are no concrete details about the alleged incident, but according to TMZ’s sources, Yolanda is standing by her account, and says that Zayn “struck” her. In response to this report, Malik issued a statement on Twitter, requesting privacy for his family during this time.

“As you all know, I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

Per Malik’s statement, there was an incident of some sort, but his preference is to handle it privately, writing that he “agreed not to contest claims” arising from the alleged incident. This choice is in service to his family’s privacy, but now, with the information out to the press, it is on a public stage. Hadid has yet to file a police report regarding the alleged incident, but TMZ reports that she was seen “out and about” in New York City, and, also, that there has never been any known issues between the two.

G/O Media may get a commission Dual motors! Form 2 Pro Great for couples.

Unique, flexible design surrounds ideal spots for concentrated vibrations. Buy for $170 at JimmyJane

After his public statement on Twitter, Malik gave TMZ an additional comment saying he “adamantly” denies striking Hadid “and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Malik and Gigi, Yolanda’s daughter, have been dating for over a year, and share a daughter named Khai. “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he wrote in conclusion, again, urging privacy and a modicum of respect for an incident about which the public knows very little.

Advertisement

Jezebel has reached out to both Malik and Hadid for comment and will update this post accordingly.