If you were hoping to spend the dog days of summer licking fire sauce off your fingers by a poolside chalupa stand at the Palm Springs Taco Bell hotel, tough shit because rooms sold out in two minutes.



Back in May, Taco Bell announced the company would be opening a limited-time-only “resort” experience in Palm Springs, California from August 8 to August 12, complete with hot sauce packet pool floats and branded manicures enough to make all your Instagram influencer dreams come true.

Booking began on June 27 at 10 a.m. PT, and all 70 rooms were completely booked up by 10:02. Guess if you want to pay $169 a night to eat fast food near a rented toilet you’ll have to wait for the Wendy’s yacht fleet or the Chick-Fil-A glampsites that are surely forthcoming after the popularity of this PR stunt.