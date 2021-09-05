Not to “ stoned freshman who just realized the colors YOU! see may not be the colors I! see, man...” post on main, but do you ever just think about how the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is called “ covid-19" because it was first identified in the year 2019?



Because I do.

Sometimes.

For example just now.

I n September of 2021, which is famously two years later.

Thinking of things: Is it bad? Some for example me might say yes. Oh, to be my snake plant sitting on my bookshelf, doing nothing particularly of note besides being a plant that kind of like a bunch of snakes I guess . I don’t know how she does it! I don’t know how she does it...

Anyway, a lot of public health experts are reportedly pretty unsure of how the pandemic will continue to impact us in the coming months . Despite the fact that just over half (53%) of Americans and nearly two-thirds (62%) of American adults are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States is currently boasting some truly alarming new case rates ( 160,000+/day ) and hospitalization numbers (~ 100,000 nationwide ) , The New York Times reports —exponentially worse than those recorded at this time last year.

“There is a lot more uncertainty right now,” Dr. Barbara Taylor, an assistant dean and infectious disease specialist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, told CNBC. “ The dynamic interplay between variants and vaccine and particularly people unvaccinated, and the sort of game-changer of the delta variant leads to a lot of uncertainty in terms of what the fall holds. ”

Here’s some more covid news updates to close out the weekend: