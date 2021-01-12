Yes, I'm Blogging About Chuck Norris

Photo : Jerry Markland / Stringer ( Getty Images )

Turns out you can’t believe everything you read in a viral tweet—specifically, the claim that Chuck Norris was at the siege of the Capitol building led by Trump-loving insurrectionists last week. I know all of you, the good people who read Jezebel dot com, open your internet browsers every day hoping we’ve finally blogged about 80-year-old martial artist (and actor) Chuck Norris, and I am so glad to tell you that today is finally that day!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Okay, it’s a slow day for celebrity gossip.

On Monday, a photo went viral on Twitter of some MAGA asshole and someone resembling Norris, prompting the usual Twitter arguments.

Advertisement

Norris, a lifelong Republican, endorsed Trump in the 2016 election but did not endorse any candidates during the 2020 Presidential election. In a statement on Tuesday, Norris’s representative clarified that his client was not in Washington D.C. last week, nor did he participate in the attempted coup.

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome,” says Kritzer. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”

Only in 2021 does being the representative for a retired martial artist involve reassuring his fans that he was not involved in an attempt to occupy a federal building.

On Tuesday evening, Norris posted this on his Twitter account in response to the scandal.

Advertisement

“I am and will always be for Law and Order” could be read as a forceful endorsement of the popular procedural drama or an unnecessarily intense endorsement of the police—I’ll leave that up to you to decide. [People]

Advertisement

Lana Del Rey has decided to once again subject the internet to her opinions, this time by responding to the backlash against some of the comments she made about the recent riots at the Capitol while on the radio. I will not be transcribing any part of the video, mostly because it’s largely nonsensical, but you are welcome to subject yourself to watching it below.

Advertisement