Festival disasters are very trendy right now, so if you look at in terms of being an incredibly public hot mess, Woodstock 50 is already a triumph!



Festival organizers of the maybe canceled Woodstock revival, which might feature Miley Cyrus and Jay-Z if it does happen, filed an $18 million lawsuit against former finance partner, the Dentsu Aegis Network. While festival organizers say Dentsu Aegis took money from the festival, a rep for the company’s investment operation claims that the Woodstock reboot is actually a Fyre Fest sequel and the financer was just trying to get out while it could:

“As financial partner, we had the customary rights one would expect to protect a large investment. After we exercised our contractual right to take over, and subsequently, cancel the festival, we simply recovered the funds in the festival bank account, funds which we originally put in as financial partner. Further, tickets cannot go on sale for an event prior to obtaining a mass gathering permit, which has still not been granted. Beyond that we stand by our original statement that we made last week.”

If a Dentsu attorney’s claims are accurate, all systems are go for a bunch of Instagrams featuring sad-looking cheese sandwiches, since organizers supposedly have no permits, production company, or money:

“But Woodstock 50 LLC’s and Michael Lang’s misrepresentations, incompetence, and contractual breaches have made it impossible to produce a high-quality event that is safe and secure for concertgoers, artists, and staff. The production company has quit, no permits have been issued, necessary roadwork has not begun, and there is no prospect for sufficient financing. As much as the parties might wish it otherwise, the festival contemplated by their agreement cannot happen and allowing it to go forward would only put the public at risk. The injunction sought by W50, even if there were a legal basis for it, cannot change that.”

A judge has adjourned without deciding the case and says he will make a ruling within 20-36 hours, according to Variety.