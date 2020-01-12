Women to Once Again Save the Day After the Failure of a Man

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Image : Getty

If I’m ever in the mood to be lectured by an overly confident drunk white man whose glory days are far behind him I know I’ve got two surefire options at my disposal. First, I can order a Stiegl Radler Grapefruit at the beer bar in my hometown, where no doubt there is a lonely IPA bro waiting to lecture me about hops and something blah blah blah (just shut up, Radler’s are delicious), or if I feel like staying in, I can watch Ricky Gervais host the Golden Globes.



Unfortunately, (or fortunately if you’re of the mindset that misery loves company) the latter option is not experienced in isolation, as anyone who tuned in to watch the 77th Annual Golden Globes was also subjected to Gervais’ whiney, callous musings on the institution he is still inexplicably a part of and willingly and actively participates in.

Thankfully on Saturday at a meeting of TV critics in Pasadena, California, Amy Poehler announced that along with Tina Fey, she would be hosting the 2021 award show. This will be Poehler and Fey’s fourth turn as co-hosts of the Golden Globes, and, honestly, thank god they’re back.

Poehler and Fey have always managed to be hilarious while still providing the requisite cultural criticism Hollywood deserves, without sounding like a shrill beer soaked toddler throwing a tantrum, a la Gervais. It’ll be good to have them back as, in Poehler’s own words, “There are no two funnier people anywhere.” And while the Globes are at it, perhaps they can start exploring some new, new options now, like any hosts of color for the 2022 ceremony (Sandra Oh did an incredible job in 2019, but one host of color in the history of the awards does not much progress make). [The Guardian]

Welp, we called it. Or, I guess rather, the internet called it and we reported on it. Either way, it turns out the speculations of YouTube super-sleuths the world over turned out to be correct, Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt have officially broken up.



In a seventeen minute video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Star, sitting in a bed surrounded by a million mouth breathing Pomeranians, almost-tearfully explains that the couple parted ways amicably, noting that Nathan never wanted to be in the spotlight, nor did he want to be famous and have the details of his personal life strewn across the internet. A video where the details of his personal life are strewn across the internet then feels like an appropriate end to their relationship.

Don’t worry about Star too much though, as he assures his subscribers at the end of the video, “I will be back very soon, with makeup videos and a lot of content… I’m ready for 2020. I love you, and I’ll see you guys soon.” [YouTube]

