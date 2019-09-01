Image: Getty

Will and Grace stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack would like the names of every Hollywood rich person willing to pay one hundred thousand dollars for the opportunity to attend a Beverly Hills re-election dinner for the president.



On August 29, The Hollywood Reporter published a piece about a September 17 fundraiser in Beverly Hills to support Donald Trump’s re-election where donors will pay $1,000-$100,000 per couple for the chance to eat well-done steaks in the general vicinity of the president. In response, Debra Messing of Will and Grace fame tweeted that she’d like a list of everyone planning on spending their Emmy week networking with the Trump administration, writing “Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know.”

Co-star Eric McCormack quickly backed her up with his own Tweet, which read, “Hey, @THR, Kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, among others, believes requests to see which of the country’s wealthiest people are using that wealth to prop up Trump’s presidency by paying a great deal of money to eat dinner with him in a public place smacks of McCarthyism, though not the good kind:

“‘What’s the difference between Joe McCarthy and Debra Messing?’” asked Fox News host Greg Gutfeld. “One organized a witch hunt against law-abiding people with dissenting opinions. The other was a senator from Wisconsin.”

The main thing every once and forever high school theater nerd remembers about McCarthyism is Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, which would have been a very different play indeed had authorities presented Goody Proctor’s check stubs to Ye Olde House of Magick for a pointy hat and ten live male babies.

For his part, Donald Trump, who has undoubtedly never heard of Joseph McCarthy or Arthur Miller, has heard of Debra Messing and used the fact that she was once polite to him as evidence of fuck all in a nonsensical Tweet full of sound and fury signifying nothing.

Let’s see those names.